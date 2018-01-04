It’s cold…& hot! While colder than average temps consume the Midwestern & Eastern U.S., other parts of the country have been experiencing hotter than average conditions for this time of year. Take a look at this temp anomaly map based on @NASAEarth data: https://t.co/RO21wn7u3V pic.twitter.com/lCbWfcQe4P— NASA (@NASA) January 4, 2018
While some areas might see "record lows" for individual days, those temperatures pale in comparison to this list: the coldest temperatures ever recorded in every state.
See the coldest 10 in the video above and the full list below, and feel a little warmer by comparison.
Coldest ever in each state:
50. Hawaii, 12 on May 17, 1979 at Mauna Kea Observatory 111 on the Big Island
49. Florida, -2 on Feb. 13, 1899 at Tallahassee
48. Louisiana, -16 on Feb. 13, 1899 at Minden
46. Georgia, -17 on Jan. 27, 1940 at CCC Fire Camp F-16 (near Beatum)
46. Delaware, -17 on Jan. 17, 1893 at Millsboro
44. Mississippi,-19 on Jan. 30 1966 at Corinth
44. South Carolina, -19 on Jan. 21, 1985 at Caesars Head
43. Texas, -23 at Seminole on Feb. 8, 1933
42. Alabama, -27 on Jan. 30, 1966 at New Market
41. Rhode Island, -28 on Jan. 11, 1942 at Wood River Junction
40. Arkansas, -29 on Feb. 13, 1905 at Gravette
39. Virginia, -30 on Jan. 21, 1985 at Mountain Lake Biological Station in Pembroke
38. Oklahoma, -31 on Feb. 10, 2011 at Nowata
36. Tennessee, -32 on Dec. 30, 1917 at Mountain City
36. Connecticut, -32 on Jan. 22, 1961 at Coventry
34. New Jersey, -34 on Jan. 5, 1904 at River Vale
34. North Carolina, -34 on Jan. 21, 1985 at Mt. Mitchell
33. Massachusetts, -35 on Jan. 12, 1981 at Chester
31. Indiana, -36 on Jan. 19, 1994 at New Whiteland
31. Illinois, -36 on Jan 5. 1999 at Congerville
29. West Virginia, -37 on Dec. 30, 1917 at Lewisburg
29. Kentucky, -37 on Jan. 19, 1994 at Shelbyville
28. Ohio, -39 on Feb. 10, 1899 at Milligan
24. Kansas, -40 on Feb. 13 1905 at Lebanon
24. Missouri, -40 on Feb. 13, 1905 at Warsaw
24. Maryland, -40 on Jan. 13, 1912 at Oakland
24. Arizona, -40 on Jan. 7, 1971 at Hawley Lake
23. Pennsylvania, -42 on Jan. 5, 1904 at Smethport
22. California, -45 on Jan. 20, 1937 at Boca
20. Nebraska, -47 on Dec. 22, 1989 at Oshkosh
20. Iowa, -47 on Feb. 3, 1996 at Elkader
19. Washington, -48 on Dec. 30, 1968 at Winthrop and at Mazama
13. Utah, -50 on Jan. 5, 1913 at East Portal
13. Vermont, -50 on Dec. 30, 1933 at Bloomfield
13. Nevada, -50 on Jan. 8, 1937 at San Jacinto
13. New Mexico, -50 on Feb. 1, 1951 at Gavilan
13. Maine, -50 on Jan. 9, 2009 at Big Black River (near Saint Pamphile on the Canada border)
13. New Hampshire, -50 on Jan. 22, 1985 at Mount Washington
12. Michigan, -51 on Feb. 9, 1934 at Vanderbilt
11. New York, -52 on Feb. 18, 1979 at Old Forge
10. Oregon, -54 on Feb. 10, 1933 at Seneca
9. Wisconsin, -55 on Feb. 4, 1996 at Couderay
8. South Dakota, -58 on Feb. 17, 1936 at McIntosh
5. North Dakota, -60 on Feb. 15, 1936 at Parshall
5. Idaho, -60 on Jan. 18, 1943 at Island Park
5. Minnesota, -60 on Feb. 2, 1996 at Tower 2S near Lake Vermilion
4. Colorado, -61 on Feb. 1, 1985 at Maybell
3. Wyoming, -66 on Feb. 9, 1933 at Riverside Ranger station in Yellowstone
2. Montana, -70 on Jan. 20, 1954 at Rogers Pass
1. Alaska, -80 on Jan. 23, 1971 at Prospect Creek
All data gathered by the State Climate Extremes Committee. In case of a tie within a state, most recent data was used.