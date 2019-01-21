Monday was the coldest morning in 368 days

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Monday is the coldest morning we've had in over a year. The low temperature fell to 17 degrees at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Now, it's not unheard of for us to be this cold, but tell that to my face when I stepped out today. January is typically our coldest month, but it's been a while. The last time we were this cold was over a year ago, on Jan. 18, 2018!
While it could be about this cold tomorrow morning too, the wind won't be a factor. Look at our windchill this morning:
6am Wind Chills are BRUTAL this morning.— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 21, 2019
Bundle up as you head out! #ncwx #brrr pic.twitter.com/NDl60AEU7N
We are on quite a ride this week. If you were up early on Sunday morning (I walked my dogs) it was almost shorts weather. Not this morning, check out the 24 hour temperature change:
The ride will continue this week too. Teens today, 60s on Wednesday, back into 20s by Saturday.
North Carolina winters...if you don't like the weather, just wait a day. Literally.