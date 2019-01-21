WEATHER

Monday was the coldest morning in 368 days

EMBED </>More Videos

Big Weather says Monday was the coldest day we've had in 385 days.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Monday is the coldest morning we've had in over a year. The low temperature fell to 17 degrees at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Related: How cold is it? Everything you need to know to handle winter weather

Now, it's not unheard of for us to be this cold, but tell that to my face when I stepped out today. January is typically our coldest month, but it's been a while. The last time we were this cold was over a year ago, on Jan. 18, 2018!
Related: What is a polar vortex?

While it could be about this cold tomorrow morning too, the wind won't be a factor. Look at our windchill this morning:



We are on quite a ride this week. If you were up early on Sunday morning (I walked my dogs) it was almost shorts weather. Not this morning, check out the 24 hour temperature change:


The ride will continue this week too. Teens today, 60s on Wednesday, back into 20s by Saturday.

Click here for the latest weather forecast.

North Carolina winters...if you don't like the weather, just wait a day. Literally.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwinter weatherpolar vortexweather recordNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
About 450 men, women stay at Durham Rescue Mission during cold sweep
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
Cold and Breezy
Lunar eclipse: How to see the super blood wolf moon tonight
More Weather
Top Stories
About 450 men, women stay at Durham Rescue Mission during cold sweep
'Help me:' Woman whispers plea to deputies, who promptly make arrest
Cary man stuck on United flight for more than 19 hours in frigid cold
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
LISTEN: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in NC
List of events: Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
World's oldest man dies at 113
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator is running
Show More
Super blood wolf moon 2019: Watch a close-up of the lunar eclipse
MLK Jr. was scheduled to be in Durham the day he was assassinated
12-year-old girl dies after snow fort collapses on her outside church
Couple killed in Yosemite fall were drunk, autopsy says
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
More News