WEATHER

How cold is it? Everything you need to know to handle winter weather

Here's everything you need to know for the winter weather.

HOW COLD IS IT?
Check the latest forecast
POWER OUTAGES

Power outages news.

How to keep food safe during a power outage
Types of generators: What to know about power generators before a blackout

CARING FOR YOURSELF IN THE COLD

Don't fall for these cold weather health myths this winter

How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks

How to protect yourself from the flu

How does winter weather impact the flu virus?

Winter weather means increased house fire, carbon monoxide poisoning dangers

CARING FOR YOUR HOME AND CAR IN THE COLD
Five ways to save on your heating bill

Temperature drops can reduce the pressure in your tires

Supplies you need for your car for winter driving

SEE ALSO: The coldest town on Earth

Winter weather hazards: Snow and sleet
Near 60 Late Week!
Polar vortex to bring freezing blast of air to Raleigh
TIMELINE: How to see the super blood wolf moon in NC
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
