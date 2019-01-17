Here's everything you need to know for the winter weather.
HOW COLD IS IT?
POWER OUTAGES
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Types of generators: What to know about power generators before a blackout
CARING FOR YOURSELF IN THE COLD
Don't fall for these cold weather health myths this winter
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
How to protect yourself from the flu
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
Winter weather means increased house fire, carbon monoxide poisoning dangers
CARING FOR YOUR HOME AND CAR IN THE COLD
Five ways to save on your heating bill
Temperature drops can reduce the pressure in your tires
Supplies you need for your car for winter driving
Winter weather hazards: Snow and sleet
