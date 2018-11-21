WEATHER

Don't fall for these cold weather health myths this winter

AccuWeather discusses common winter health myths and the truth behind them. (AccuWeather)

To keep you safe and healthy this winter, AccuWeather debunks some of the most common myths that could otherwise ruin a fun, chilly season.

Myth #1. You don't need sunscreen: False.

You do, in fact, need sunscreen during winter months. Snow can cause more damage because of its bright, white reflective surface. Learn more about proper sunscreen safety here.

Myth #2. You lose 90 percent of your heat through your head: False.

While you should wear a hat because it's stylish and will give you some warmth, your head only accounts for about 7 percent of your body's surface temperature.

Myth #3. You shouldn't exercise in cold weather: False.

You don't get sick from cold air, and your running times are actually quicker in winter. When you go outside, your endorphin levels increase, giving you more energy.

Myth #4. Frostbite is hard to get: False.

Frostbite is actually quite common. Wet or cold skin numbs and then blisters in as little as 30 minutes, even in temperatures just above freezing. Nerve damage from the blisters can turn your skin black, and you may lose toes or fingers.
