As a massive storm climbs the Eastern Seaboard, states from Florida to Maine could face extreme winter weather.With cold weather comes increased risk of several kinds of health concerns. Here's a guide to spotting these in yourself and loved ones.Skin tissue has frozen up.The affected area, usually extremities like fingers and toes, goes numb and turns grayish-yellow or white.Seek medical help. Immerse frostbitten area in warm water. Don't rub it.Bundle up and know the risks. The colder it is and the higher the wind speeds, the quicker you can get it.From the Centers for Disease Control The body is losing heat faster than it can replace it.The person may be shivering or confused and in severe cases can lose consciousness. If their temperature is below 95 degrees, it's an emergency.Move the person to a dry, warm place and give them a warm, sugary beverage without caffeine. If it's severe, call 911.As with frostbite, the best defense is dressing properly and avoiding prolonged exposure.From the Centers for Disease Control It's like a less severe version of frostbite, and it's only in the feet.You'll have tingling or burning, and sometimes blisters.Soak your feet in warm water. Drink a warm, sugary beverage.Keep your feet dry, especially in the cold, and change socks as often as possible.From the Occupational Health & Safety Administration When you slip and fall, it can cause fractures, sprains or broken bones, especially in ankles and wrists.If you fell and think you hurt something, seek help sooner rather than later because your injury could get worse with time.This handout gives you a step-by-step , but the gist of it is to walk like a penguin and if you do fall, don't tense up.Blood vessels tighten up in the cold. That and any extra exertion could increase the risk of a heart attack.When shoveling snow, go slow and avoid consuming alcohol, which could increase your risk, an American Heart Association spokesperson told ABC News It's a colorless, odorless gas that is emitted from fuel-burning appliances, cars and combustion equipment.The air can become dangerous for people and animals when CO is not allowed to vent, like when cars are left running in garages.Symptoms include headache, dizziness and confusion.CO poisoning can turn deadly quickly. Turn off the appliance and leave the affected area immediately. Then seek medical attention.Never run a CO-emitting device in an enclosed space without proper ventilation. Know the symptoms so you can recognize CO poisoning in yourself when you see it.From this CDC fact page and the Department of Housing and Urban Development