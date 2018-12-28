WEATHER

It's official! 2018 is wettest year on record for Raleigh

As of 12:05 p.m. on Dec. 28, the NWS reported .66 inches at the airport, bringing the new total to 59.2 inches for the year.

It's official! We're living in the wettest year on record in Raleigh.

On Dec. 13, the National Weather Service recorded 57.28 inches of liquid precipitation at RDU, making it the second wettest year the city has seen since 1996.

The accumulation total included all liquid forms of precipitation (drizzle, fog, rain, etc.) as well as frozen precipitation that melted.

Big Weather said this number should increase since more rain is headed our way this weekend.

And if those numbers don't seem big enough, think of it this way -- we got more rain than Seattle, Washington.

"Seattle is often thought of as one of the rainiest cities when you ask someone, 'Name a place that has a lot of rain," Big Weather said.

Although Seattle has a reputation for being extremely rainy, Raleigh is actually wetter.

In fact, we've seen 22 inches more that Seattle in 2018.

Typically, Raleigh averages 41.5 inches of liquid precipitation by the end of the year, while Seattle sees about 34.4 inches.
