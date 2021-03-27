Central North Carolina under Level 2 for severe weather; strong storms with damaging winds possible

The tornado warning has expired. That same storm is now under a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Nash, southern Edgecombe, and Wilson county until 6:45pm. This storm is moving east at 30mph. It could produce small hail, and up to 60mph winds. pic.twitter.com/VeywfuwQQ4 — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) March 27, 2021

On Saturday, central North Carolina is under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, meaning some areas may see damaging winds and large hail.First Alert Meteorologist Robert Johnson said a frontal boundary will move through the Carolinas Saturday afternoon, producing spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms.A Tornado Warning is in effect for Wayne County until 7:30 p.m.The entirety of North Carolina is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 p.m. The main threat for these regions are damaging winds and large hail. After 8 p.m., Meteorologist Robert Johnson said to expect a warm and cloudy night with patchy fog developing -- but not as heavy as this morning.Tornado warnings were in effect for many central North Carolina counties including: Wake, Johnston, Wilson, Wayne, Nash Lee and Moore counties.As a potent low-pressure system passes through the Northeast Sunday, a cold front tied to the system will sweep across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Sunday night into Monday. This is expected to bring another round of rain and gusty thunderstorms. Around the Triangle, damaging winds will be a possible threat.