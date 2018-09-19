WEATHER

Man drowns in trailer near Cape Fear River despite mandatory evacuation warning

At least 37 people have been killed after Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas

CEDAR CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man drowned in a trailer in Cedar Creek, officials say.

The drowning occurred on Riverland Drive, which is off Tabor Church Road near the Cape Fear River.


Lt. Sean Swain, a spokesman for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, said rescue workers and deputies could see the man's body through the trailer window but could not get the body out due to the fast-moving water around the trailer.

RELATED: Florence flooding updates: President Trump visiting New Bern; death toll climbs to 37

Swain also said Wednesday that deputies went to the man's home earlier to tell him about a mandatory evacuation, but he refused to leave.

