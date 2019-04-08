Rain and Storms Later Today

Temperatures across the viewing area are generally around 60 at this time, warm for this time of year. Clouds will continue to stream over the area as a storm system, currently located over the lower Mississippi, continues to move north and east toward the region today. Showers and thunderstorms will be able to develop ahead of the approaching system and its cold front with plenty of moisture being pulled into the region from the Gulf of Mexico by southerly flow. Some storms can become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail being the primary threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.The system will move through tonight and with precipitable water rising to around 1.6 to 1.8 inches there can be a couple downpours late in the afternoon and into the overnight hours. The upper level low will be slower to move through the Southeast, this will allow spotty showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain on the warmer side throughout the day.By Wednesday, high pressure centered over Canada will nose into the Southeast and will keep temperatures in the lower 70s, still near normal for the beginning of April, and clear the bulk of the clouds out of the Triangle. Comfortable and dry conditions are expected into Thursday as the high starts to move offshore.The next upper level low will track across the West and move into the central Plains on Wednesday. By Friday the cold front associated with this system will approach the Triangle and will increase clouds and bring next chance for showers and thunderstorms.Have a great day!Steve Stewart