Morning showers give way to hot, humid day

Early morning showers will taper off after sunrise giving way to another hot and humid day. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat index temperatures near 100 degrees. A cold front will spark another round of storms late this afternoon through the evening. There's a chance for an isolated severe storm capable of producing gusty winds. There's a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, for severe weather near I-95.The front puts the brakes on Wednesday night and Thursday, ultimately stalling out along the North Carolina coast. A few storms could develop especially during the afternoon with those storms nearby.The boundary will remain stalled out near the coast Friday with still the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. With time the boundary will gradually wash out heading into this weekend leaving behind a continuation of the warm and humid air mass across the Triangle.Rain chances will go down during the weekend with highs in the 90s.Moisture will creep back up during the start of next slightly cooling down afternoon temperatures to the uper 80s.Have a great day!Brittany Bell