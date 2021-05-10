Weather

NC Weather: Rain this morning, severe storms look likely this afternoon

Strong storms moving through central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe weather moved through central North Carolina, including a tornado warning that briefly was in effect for Chatham, Orange and Alamance counties.

The warning expired at 5:15 p.m. with no immediate reports of damage.

At 4:45 p.m., the system was 10 miles south of Graham, moving southeast at 35 mph and the National Weather Service said it could produce quarter-sized hail and damaging winds.

A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Franklin, Nash and Wake counties until 7 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Wake, Chatham, Durham, Orange and Harnett counties until 6 p.m. However, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Sampson, Wake, Wayne and Wilson counties until 10 p.m.



In Alamance County, strong winds, thunder and driving rain developed shortly after 4 p.m. as the system moved through closer to the Triangle.

WATCH: First Alert Doppler Radar

The severe storms are still possible through 9 p.m. The biggest threat in these storms will be damaging winds.

The area between Raleigh and Fayetteville has the highest chance of seeing severe weather with this storm system.

However, the severe threat should be gone in the Triangle by 7 or 8 p.m., and by 10 p.m. or so in the Sandhills.

Click here for the latest weather forecast.

Temperatures this afternoon are poised to be right around the seasonal average--upper 70s to near 80--despite the overcast sky and unsettled weather.

After the storms move out, a cold front will move through the region by midnight, and temperatures will drop into the 50s. The region will remain cooler than average for the next few days.



Wednesday will be in the 50s most of the day and highs only in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday there is another chance for late-day showers and highs in the mid- to upper 60s.
