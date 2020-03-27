Beautiful weekend weather arrives as coronavirus stay-at-home orders take effect

Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s Saturday--the record high for March 28 was set in 2007 when we reached 86 degrees.
Temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will only drop into the upper 60s. Sunday will see sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday will not threaten the record high, which was 94 degrees in 1907.
If you're getting stir crazy inside your home, this weekend's weather is going to be perfect for getting some fresh air.
A few counties and cities in North Carolina--including Wake, Durham and Orange--have issued stay-at-home orders. Governor Roy Cooper has not yet issued a stay-at-home order for the state, but at least one hospital advocacy group has called on him to do so.
But no matter, those orders do not ban you from heading outside for a walk, hike, jog, or bike ride--just please keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone you may cross paths with outside.
Parks in Raleigh remain open. However, dog parks, skate parks, athletic courts, playgrounds and other amenities at the parks are closed through April 30.
While the weather may be great this weekend, that does mean pollen is going to be out with a vengeance. Allergy sufferers need to take precautions.
The rain this morning gave us a break. Tomorrow it's over as the #pollen roars back and sticks around in high levels through the weekend. #allergyseason pic.twitter.com/QrIh7QfR3S— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) March 25, 2020
A cold front moves in Sunday night, but it will not bring any showers, just a few clouds and cooler temperatures. Monday's high will be in the upper 60s or low 70s.
There is a chance for storms Tuesday night into Wednesday.
