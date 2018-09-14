HURRICANE FLORENCE

New Bern Florence video: Cars trapped, buildings inundated with substantial flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather's Reed Timmer reports on the dangerous conditions in New Bern, where cars are trapped and buildings are submerged in the substantial flooding. (AccuWeather)

NEW BERN --
At least 150 people have needed rescuing from the rising waters in New Bern, N.C., caused by Hurricane Florence. The flood has already trapped cars and inundated buildings. The level is expected to rise another 2-3 feet on Friday morning.

Hurricane Florence made landfall on Friday in Wrightsville Beach as a Category 1 and is "nearly stationary" near the coast, AccuWeather reports.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence lashes North Carolina with rain

AccuWeather meteorologist Reed Timmer reports on the dangerous conditions in New Bern in the video above.
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane florencefloodingNew Bern
HURRICANE FLORENCE
150 needing rescue after getting trapped in attics in New Bern
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall as coast floods
POWER OUTAGE MAP: Nearly 500,000 in North Carolina without power
Hurricane Florence disrupts Friday flights at RDU
How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
150 needing rescue after getting trapped in attics in New Bern
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall as coast floods
POWER OUTAGE MAP: Nearly 500,000 in North Carolina without power
How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from Jacksonville, North Carolina hotel
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall as coast floods
150 needing rescue after getting trapped in attics in New Bern
VIDEO: Hurricane Florence rips canopy off Topsail Beach gas station
POWER OUTAGE MAP: Nearly 500,000 in North Carolina without power
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
VIDEO: Hurricane Florence causes significant damage before eye hits
Hurricane Florence disrupts Friday flights at RDU
Storm surge swallows Avon beach
Show More
How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?
Hurricane Florence: When to expect rain in the Triangle
Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach brace for flooding as Hurricane Florence nears
FEMA sets up Hurricane Florence 'rumor control' page
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach
More News