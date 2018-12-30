WEATHER

New Year's Eve weather: Warmer temps with chance of rain

New Year's Eve will be much warmer than normal with temps in the low 60s through the evening with a 30 to 40 percent chance of some light showers.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Last year, we experienced wind chills in the teens and 20s so this will be much warmer night to ring in 2019.
