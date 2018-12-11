Officials warn about black ice on Raleigh, Durham area side roads

"I have a major concern about every road tonight," Jason Dunigan, NCDOT Engineering Technician, told ABC11 Monday afternoon. "There's going to be ice all over."
Crews worked throughout the day and night Monday to make sure roads were safe for drivers Tuesday morning.
And while ABC11 crews report many roads conditions have improved, they said some side roads in Durham and Wake County are a little icy.
Those using mass transit should expect delays in some schedules.
GoRaleigh services will begin at 7 a.m.; all other services start at 10 a.m. More information about schedules can be found online.
Warmer weather and sunshine will spread across the area Tuesday and Wednesday.
Despite the sunny skies, temperatures will remain chilly, in the lower to middle 40s during the afternoons, a good 10-15 degrees below average for this time of the year.
This will lead to some melting during the daytime but remain cautious during the evenings and overnights for areas of black ice forming