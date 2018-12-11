DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --One North Carolina man is feeling lucky after he flipped his car Tuesday morning and walked away unharmed.
The incident happened after 5:30 a.m. on the 15-501 bridge over Chapel Hill Boulevard.
That’s the car driven by Beau Kildow, an orthopedic resident with Duke Sports Medicine, after it hit black ice on the 15-501 bridge over Chapel Hill Boulevard. It happened on his way to work. He’s not hurt. Hear him telling his story now, on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/unvtEaow25— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) December 11, 2018
Beau Kildow told ABC11's Anthony Wilson that he slid on black ice while driving to work.
"I think...I hit a patch of ice and just started swerving back and forth across the lane and then I hit the side barrier there and flipped over," said Kildow, who is an orthopedic resident with Duke Sports Medicine.
Officials warned that many roads would be icy following Sunday's storm, which dropped 12 inches of snow in Durham.
And as ABC11 crews saw Tuesday morning, many of the side roads in Durham and Wake counties were slick.
"It just felt like I was on a huge sheet of ice," said Kildow. "There was no way of gaining control once I hit that ice, my car was completely sliding all over the place."
There were no passengers in his car and no other vehicles were involved.
Even though he's shaken, Kildow is trying to make light of it.
"(I've had it for) five years ... guess I need a new one," he said of his car.