Dry Again Today, Rain Returns by Friday

There is a large area of high pressure located in east-central Canada today, and it will continue to build southward across the eastern third of the United States into tonight.This will manage to deflect moisture associated with a storm currently tracking along the Gulf coast, and it will suppress rain well to the south and west of Central North Carolina during the next 24 hours.Some high clouds will be peeling away from this aforementioned storm, and these will dim the sun at times across the Triangle today.As the storm moves across the Florida Panhandle tonight, and then out to sea tomorrow, some clouds will stream across the Carolinas. And, there will be just a slight chance for a shower tonight in areas located south of the Triangle.Tomorrow, any leftover clouds during the morning will break for sun with afternoon temperatures will be close to the seasonal averages.Another storm system, currently moving into the Rockies, will be diving southward into northern Mexico tomorrow before reaching the western Gulf of Mexico on Friday. That will cause increasing clouds from the southwest on Friday morning, followed by a shower or two in the Triangle later on Friday or early Friday night. This area of low pressure will move into a position near the Carolina coast Friday night, then move off the mid-Atlantic coast on Saturday. It is expected to produce some steady rain on Friday night, then perhaps a leftover shower on Saturday. The main area of rain will be ending early along the coast, but a trailing upper trough may trigger a few spotty showers west and northwest of the Triangle.High pressure along the Gulf coast tracking to the east will provide sunshine and milder readings on Sunday, then high pressure will pass to our south on Monday. It will become progressively warmer with a southwest flow and some sunshine. Long-range models show a new storm over the center of the country heading toward the Great Lakes on Tuesday, and it will be warm across the Triangle with some clouds.Have a great hump day!Bigweather