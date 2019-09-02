'Unrecognizable:' Raleigh man worried about friends, family as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One Raleigh man is watching the devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and he's worried about his family.
Right now, videos sent from friends and family are Kwasi Gibson's only way to see the damage in his hometown.
"Unrecognizable," Gibson said.
Gibson has lived in Raleigh for three years but he grew up in Freeport, a city on the Grand Bahama Island. For hours, they took a direct hit from Hurricane Dorian.
"It's very, very stressful. But I keep my focus on Christ because I know this is all just a test for everybody," Gibson said.
Gibson's family and friends still live in the Bahamas. Fortunately, he's been able to communicate with them and they continue to send him images of the damage left behind.
Hunkered down in their homes, you can hear the strength of the wind in the videos. But Gibson says he can hear their strength in their voices.
"They're very assertive, very focused and they're keeping calm," Gibson said.
Gibson, now a volunteer for Red Cross, says watching his family go through this more than 600 miles away makes it even more important for him to give back.
"Anywhere I can find a place to make a move to help people, I am here for that purpose," Gibson said.
