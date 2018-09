More than 900 cots fill this old Sears warehouse to house more than 20 states of first responders waiting to be deployed to different parts of the state. #ABC11 #HurricaneFlorence #FlorenceHurricane2018 pic.twitter.com/g91HTy9vXT — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 16, 2018

Great personal story from @BridgetABC11 just now on #ABC11. Her dad is a Fire Chief in Boston area - one of his firefighters now in our area to help with swift water rescues. 👏🏻👏🏻 #NeighborsHelpingNeighbors #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8czR0PLHx6 — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) September 16, 2018

Rescue crews from all across the country are in Raleigh waiting for deployment to assist with the damages Hurricane Florence brought to the state of North Carolina Crews waited at an old Sears warehouse off of Fayetteville Road in Raleigh.MORE:Firefighters, swift water rescue squads and military members are all stationed at the location.Jason Pierce and the Southeast Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team drove from Massachusetts on Saturday and arrived early Sunday morning.Pierce said their deployment is for ten days but could be extended depending on the severity of the storm.Crews expect situations to get worse and the rain continues to fall and flooding gets worse.Brian Kemp and the Madison County Fire Department from Tennessee were deployed around 10 a.m. Sunday. They will be escorted to Elizabethtown to help with structural damage.