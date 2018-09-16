HURRICANE FLORENCE

Rescue crews from all over the country ready to assist North Carolina

Members of the Southeastern Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team are in North Carolina helping with Florence rescue efforts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Rescue crews from all across the country are in Raleigh waiting for deployment to assist with the damages Hurricane Florence brought to the state of North Carolina.

Crews waited at an old Sears warehouse off of Fayetteville Road in Raleigh.



Firefighters, swift water rescue squads and military members are all stationed at the location.

Rescue crews from out of state are ready to help with Florence rescues, recovery.



Jason Pierce and the Southeast Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team drove from Massachusetts on Saturday and arrived early Sunday morning.



Pierce said their deployment is for ten days but could be extended depending on the severity of the storm.

Service members take over old an old Kmart, stand ready to help with Florence relief.

Crews expect situations to get worse and the rain continues to fall and flooding gets worse.



Brian Kemp and the Madison County Fire Department from Tennessee were deployed around 10 a.m. Sunday. They will be escorted to Elizabethtown to help with structural damage.
