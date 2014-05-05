Rising Into the 90s This Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drier air will continue to funnel into the region tonight allowing skies to turn out mainly clear across central NC as a ridge of high pressure, currently over the Tennessee Valley, builds eastward. This will result in partly cloudy skies overnight with morning lows in the 50s.This ridge over the eastern U.S. strengthens and expands even further tomorrow through Friday. The air aloft will warm up, resulting in a stretch of sunny and warmer weather, though dew points should stay in the 50s. With dew points in the 50s, our warm (then hot) weather will not be accompanied by high humidity levels - so it will feel fairly comfortable. Temperatures will climb above normal and will take a run toward 90 Friday afternoon and over the weekend.Temperatures continue rising into the 90s for Monday and Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky.Enjoy the sunshine!Robert Johnson