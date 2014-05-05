Showers & Storms Overnight Tonight

Weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Expect pop-up showers and storms this evening with more widespread activity from 11pm-4am. The severe weather potential looks very limited, however, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of us in a level 1/5 risk of severe weather. If any storm does turn severe, the main threat would be a damaging wind gust.
Tomorrow will be a warm start to the day with temperatures in the 60s in the morning and a mixture of sun and clouds. A few showers along with an isolated storm will occur tomorrow afternoon. It'll be a breezy day with winds coming out of the south from 10-15mph and gusting up to 35mph at times.

The remainder of the week will be pleasant with times of sun and clouds and highs holding in the 70s for much of the week.

Stay dry tonight!

Robert Johnson

