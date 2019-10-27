Showers expected for Sunday, severe weather risk for parts of Triangle

As a low pressure system develops along a front that will be moving through the southern Appalachians today, we're expecting a few showers and a thunderstorm today in and around the Triangle.Some of the rain can be heavy for a while, especially through early this afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will push to the south and east by early this afternoon. Some showers may linger later today in areas south and east of Raleigh, as this front stalls near the coastline.It will be dry tonight and tomorrow as a weak high pressure off to the north will keep the precipitation suppressed to our south. Also, it will be warm tomorrow as this high pressure area keeps the surface wind out of the south, and the sun will be out at times.Tuesday will have some morning sunshine that looks to break for clouds in the afternoon as that front off to the south pushes northward with the overall upper pattern that will shift to more southwesterly. That rain and drizzle looks more likely for Wednesday as the flow will be out of the south and east. Though it does look unsettled, we should not see any heavy precipitation on Wednesday as the bulk of the rain is along the next front back over the Tennessee Valley.Thursday will have some heavier rainfall as the front moves through, and once the front moves off to the east we will have some cooler weather push in for the day, Friday into the weekend. Highs may struggle to even hit the 60s for the weekend.Have a great day!Steve Stewart