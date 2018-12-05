Snow forecast: Wintry mix possible in Triangle this weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Snow has been a big talker ever since the snow icon appeared in weather apps on our smartphones.
Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said Wednesday afternoon that even though we're a few days out, it looks more and more likely at least some areas will be dealing with snow/sleet/ice by late weekend.
So when's this going to happen? Probably late Saturday into Monday, although the heaviest precipitation will be on Sunday.
At this point, it appears light rain will develop and spread north late Saturday, change to snow (even southern areas could see brief snow), then change to rain in many areas from RDU to the south and east on Sunday.
Areas to the northwest of RDU could see a mix throughout the day Sunday. As the storm moves away, precipitation could change back to light snow Monday.
It's still too soon for any speculation on accumulations, Friday is the earliest we'll have an idea.
RELATED: Temperature drops can reduce the pressure in your tires
"Still many uncertainties, cold air is marginal, will barely be freezing or below for most of the event," Hohmann said.
He also said it's hard to predict now where and when the rain/snow line will set up, and a 30-mile miss on the forecast can have huge implications. Also ground temperatures are warm, he noted.
Big Weather also said we're still too far out to tell, mainly because the models are all over the place, but here is what he thinks could happen.
5am WED Update: This is my best guess for the weekend. I time stamped it because this can, and will, change esp. since we are 4-5 days out from the onset of precip. Not confident in #snow amounts so no forecast ATTM. pic.twitter.com/WpWAclgTkD— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 5, 2018
Keep in mind, he believes these models can and will change.
He said most of the Triangle could mostly see a wintry mix, while areas near and north of Roxboro could see those snow flurries.
A cold high-pressure system to our north and a developing low-pressure system to our southwest are two important ingredients needed for a wintry event.
The third ingredient is the path of the low, and there are still lots of questions on where it is headed.
The storm system responsible for this possibility is currently off the coast of California.
Whatever happens this weekend, officials said you should start to prepare for this winter season.
