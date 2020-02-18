NC weather: Snow forecast shows winter weather possible Thursday night

The best chance for snow is south and east of I-95.

Anyone else have their allergies kicking in? I know everyone wants to talk about snow, but what we should be talking about today is the #pollen #WaytoEarlyforThis pic.twitter.com/hxpbJkpfVJ — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 18, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Is it going to snow? If so, how much?Let's answer the first question. Probably, and it depends on where you are.The best chance is south and east of I-95. Though the models are off on how much we'll see (and we'll cover that in a moment), they are focusing the best chance for snow from Wayne County down into Sampson County, and southeast toward the coast. Let's look at the timing first.The European Model (Euro) shows the best chance for the snow staying southeast. Notice the temp is just below freezing so this would be a wet heavy snow, if it happens.The American Model (GFS) has more of a widespread snowfall chance with a weird tongue of snow pushing up into Virginia. The temp on this one is just above freezing so it's a wet heavy snowfall, if it does. Could be rain mixing in.Our in-house model keeps it all southeast and also is WAY ahead of the other two with the snowfall chances Thursday afternoon into the evening.Remember, one model does not a forecast make. They are tools. When you build a house it takes LOTS of tools to do it. Not only do we look at the models, we look at other factors like the two systems headed in.The southern system will be a rainmaker with lots of moisture and warm air. The Canadian high that will be pushing in from the North will be very cold, but also very low in humidity. That drier air will eat up a lot of the moisture from the southern system. Now, let's talk amounts.The GFS shows the highest snowfall forecast, with several inches. At the moment I do NOT think that will happen. It just won't be cold enough. It should be noted that the American model has had 6 times this winter with heavy snowfall forecasts, and NONE of them happened, but there's always that chance.The EURO keeps those amounts way down. and keeps all accumulation east of I-95.Bottom line, the rain that will start Thursday afternoon could end as snowflakes Thursday night. And if it does, indeed, snow, it won't be sticking around long. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s and melt it all away. Now, let's talk about that pollen...It is the earliest I've seen a pollen count this high in my 9+ years here. The good news is, the rain will knock it down tomorrow, and the colder weather should help hold it down as we head toward the weekend!