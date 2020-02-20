Weather

NC weather: Rain, wintry mix move in, some areas getting snowfall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's raining in parts of central North Carolina and snow has started falling in others, including a sleet mix in downtown Raleigh. A Winter Storm Warning was issued for northeast North Carolina.

The warning is in effect for Franklin, Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson, Wayne, Vance, Warren, Halifax and Northampton counties from 10 a.m. Thursday until Friday at 7 a.m.



A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alamance, Anson, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Mecklenburg (VA), Montgomery, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, and Wake counties until Friday at 7 a.m.

Heavy snow starting to fall in Burlington on Thursday afternoon (credit Ronda Clark)



TIMELINE

Rain showers started Thursday morning in the Sandhills. The showers will continue to spread north and from west to east.



Rain was falling in most of the ABC11 viewing area by 2 or 3 p.m. Just west of the Triangle, areas of Alamance County got no rain or wintry mix transition, but just straight-up snowfall in Burlington and Mebane.



By 3 p.m., it was raining in Durham and ABC11 received reports that there was a sleet mix in Clayton. Others reported flakes or a wintry mix in Henderson, Garner and Oxford. A wintry mix was starting to transition to snow in the Fuquay-Varina area,

Temperatures will also be dropping to near freezing Thursday afternoon. Due to evaporational cooling, it could snow before our temperature drops to 32 degrees.

WATCH: Why we may see snow Thursday with above freezing temperatures
How can we see snow while temperatures are above freezing?



Between 4 and 6 p.m., expect the rain to transition to mixed precipitation. Then around 8 p.m. the majority of precipitation will be snow.

Snow should begin in earnest around 5 or so, said Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann, but accumulations, especially on roads, may hold off until after sunset. It still looks like 1-3 inches of snow at RDU and 2-4 inches to the east.

By 11 p.m., the bulk of the snow is shifting east and out of here, but some pockets of snow could last until 2 a.m.

Cold air will then settle in for Friday morning. Friday's sun should warm temperatures above freezing by noon, and up to around 40 in the afternoon.



Many school systems have already announced they will be closed or release early Thursday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is encouraging the public to prepare. He gathered emergency services officials Thursday morning to speak about the steps being taken to keep everybody safe.

"Predictions are changing quickly, so I urge everyone to be prepared and continue to monitor their local forecast. Now is the time to prepare while the roads are drivable. If snow falls, roads and bridges can quickly become dangerous, so be careful," Cooper said Wednesday.

SNOWFALL FORECAST

Our area has not seen any measurable snow since Dec. 10, 2018. That is a 437-day drought.



The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team expects our area to get anywhere from a dusting to 4 inches. The exact amount you see depends heavily on where you are located.

The heaviest snowfall amounts will happen north and to the east. Areas like Nash, Halifax, Edgecombe, and Northampton counties could get between 2 and 4 inches.

RELATED | Snowfall totals Thursday not expected to mimic 2014 'Snowmageddon' storm

Wake, Durham, Orange, Johnston, and Chatham counties should expect between 1 and 3 inches. With areas to the south, like Cumberland Hoke, Moore, and Sampson counties getting less than an inch.

Another thing to remember is that our ground temperature is warmer than average. That means the snow that does fall will struggle to stick around and accumulate.

Ground temperatures are currently in the upper 40s to upper 50s across our area. That combined with road preparations by NCDOT means the majority of roads should be in passable condition.

However, if you must drive during this event or Friday morning, please remain cautious. Slick spots are inevitable and are more likely the farther east and north you are traveling.

