Storm in Gulf of Mexico expected to turn into Hurricane Barry, make landfall along coast Saturday

Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 could become a hurricane later this week. This is from our @breakingweather app. Details coming up on the @ABC11_WTVD broadcast. pic.twitter.com/yHJyE2kMhD — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 10, 2019

The National Hurricane Center is giving a disturbance in the northeast Gulf of Mexico a 100% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 48 hours.If it becomes a tropical storm (winds greater than 39 mph) its name will be Barry.Potential Tropical Cyclone Two will bring heavy rains to the US Gulf coast, especially to the central and eastern Gulf states.The system - whatever form it takes - will track west along the northern Gulf Coast and spread heavy rains from northwest Florida to Louisiana as we head toward the weekend, Meteorologist Don Schwenneker said Wednesday. There could also be some storm surge and wind impacts. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center actually strengthens the storm to a Category One Hurricane by Saturday morning.Right now, no effects are expected here in central North Carolina.Meanwhile, the Eastern Pacific remains active with Tropical Depression Cosme. It is expected to weaken more and will not have any effects to land.