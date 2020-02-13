Rejoice! Sunshine and warmer weather pushes the rain out just in time for Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- After an extremely soggy week, a drier Memorial Day weekend is on the way!We're finally seeing some movement with the overall weather pattern across the United States today as a pesky, stalled storm system is finally dislodging from the Tennessee River Valley and shifts east into the mid-Atlantic. We'll still contend with unsettled weather for today and Saturday, but we are looking drier compared to earlier this week.For today, hit or miss storms will occur this afternoon with perhaps a bit more organized line of storms into this evening/overnight.While the threat for widespread severe weather doesn't look likely at this time, strong daytime heating along with increased moisture levels should lead to a few stronger storms this afternoon into tonight. We want to stress that since the soil is saturated across the region, it may not take a lot of wind from these storms to cause uprooted trees which may lead to power outages for the area.Saturday will be much like today as another wave of energy moves across the region. This will touch off another round of storms for Saturday afternoon and evening and once again we'll need to watch for some gusty storms.After Saturday, this pesky storm will finally head out into the Atlantic for the rest of the holiday weekend by Sunday. A less humid and pleasant northeast surface flow will push into the Carolinas from surface high pressure off the New England coast, making for some very pleasant holiday weekend weather for Sunday and Memorial Day.Have a great weekend!Big Weather