6am Wind Chills are BRUTAL this morning.

Bundle up as you head out! #ncwx #brrr pic.twitter.com/NDl60AEU7N — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 21, 2019

Monday is the coldest morning we've had in over a year. The low temperature fell to 17 degrees at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.Now, it's not unheard of for us to be this cold, but tell that to my face when I stepped out today. January is typically our coldest month, but it's been a while. The last time we were this cold was over a year ago, on Jan. 18, 2018!While it could be about this cold tomorrow morning too, the wind won't be a factor. Look at our wind chill this morning:We are on quite a ride this week. If you were up early on Sunday morning (I walked my dogs) it was almost shorts weather. Not this morning, check out the 24-hour temperature change:The ride will continue this week too. Teens today, 60s on Wednesday, back into 20s by Saturday.North Carolina winters...if you don't like the weather, just wait a day. Literally.