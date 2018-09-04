TIME LAPSE: Tropical Storm Gordon rolls into Florida

WEATHER

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTVD) --
Tropical Storm Gordon swept through Florida Monday, dumping torrential rains across the peninsula and the keys.

The storm is now expected to become a hurricane and make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

A hurricane warning was put into effect for the area stretching from the mouth of the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Alabama-Florida border. As much as 8 inches of rain could fall in some parts of the Gulf states through late Thursday.

While the storm rolled into Pensacola, one man decided to roll on the eerie sight.

Dan Werner posted a time-lapse of the storm to his Twitter account saying, "Well, if one has to be stuck somewhere during a tropical storm, it might as well be in an 11th floor hotel room looking out over the ocean and Pensacola Bay. Sunset outer band time lapse."



Hurricane season is just heating up. Is your hurricane emergency kit packed and ready to go?

See what Big Weather keeps in his.
More News