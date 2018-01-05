Triangle about to set record for most hours below freezing!

WEATHER

We're about to make history in the Triangle, although most people would probably let this record stand.

If the temperature at Raleigh-Durham International Airport does not go above freezing by 5 p.m. Saturday, we'll set a record for the number of consecutive hours at or below freezing. The old record is 159 hours set January 10-15, 1982.

We're forecasting a high of 29 Saturday, so if our forecast verifies, we'll set a new record for length of time below 32 in the Triangle.



And if we don't get above freezing tomorrow, it'll be late Sunday before we inch above the freezing mark.

So we may not only beat the old record of 159 hours, we may smash it. A truly historical cold wave!
