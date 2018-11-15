Triangle seeing sleet Thursday is 'unlikely,' Big Weather says

According to AccuWeather, snow could affect up to 80 million Americans on Thursday but Big Weather said Triangle residents aren't included.Western North Carolina may be bracing for wintry weather but the Triangle seeing winter-like weather from that storm is unlikely.The mountains will see snow and sleet, and while radar indicates some sleet could roll into Raleigh, Big Weather said it's nothing to really worry about.He said the Oxford and Roxboro areas have a greater chance of seeing sleet because temperatures are close to freezing at 33 degrees.