Tropical system in Atlantic could become storm, depression

The first wave near the Bahamas only has a 10 percent chance right now of becoming a tropical depression as it moves northwest. It's very unorganized right now and land interaction over the past few days has been keeping fairly weak.
The cold front that will stall out across our area Thursday will keep this wave off the coast.
However, moisture from this system will increase our rain chances this weekend. Other than that, no major impacts are expected across the Carolinas at this time.
The tropical system farther out in the Atlantic has a better chance of getting stronger.
It now has a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm as it gets close to the Caribbean sea. Looking ahead, both the American (GFS) and European model curve this system back off to sea as it gets closer to the east coast.
Keep in mind we're still more than a week out so that can change.
We are approaching the peak of hurricane season so make sure you have your hurricane kit in place.
RELATED: Big Weather's hurricane emergency kit