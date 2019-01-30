WEATHER

Watch: Rail crews in Chicago use fire to fix frozen, broken tracks

EMBED </>More Videos

Metra has deployed crews to set fires along switchers to prevent track from contracting.

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVD) --
Think it's cold in North Carolina? Well, states to our north and northwest are experiencing temperatures that are much, much worse.

Temperatures at Chicago's O'Hare Airport were at -20 Wednesday morning.

And wind chills are making those dangerous numbers feel even lower: the -30s, -40s, and -50s.

RELATED: Lowest temperature ever recorded in every state

While the Arctic blast hits, rail crews worked to prevent and fix pull-aparts -- a rail defect where two rails separate at their connection.

According to Chicago's Metra rail authority, the defect occurs in extreme cold because the metal shrinks and the rails pull apart from each other.



To fix this, Metra will use fire to warm the metal until it expands so the rails can be connected again.

Wade Horvath saw the technique first hand.

He was riding Chicago's Union Pacific West Line when he saw the tracks burning.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfreezefirecoldillinoisamazing videoIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Central North Carolina wakes up to freezing temps, slick patches
So Much Colder!
Tips to for working outside in cold temperatures
Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle
More Weather
Top Stories
No injuries reported for 6 children on crashed Wake County school bus
Central North Carolina wakes up to freezing temps, slick patches
One person found dead in Raleigh apartment fire
From Groundhog Day to Black History Month, things to do this weekend
Short shorts, bare midriffs could soon be OK under Wake Schools dress-code changes
Tips to for working outside in cold temperatures
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
Lawsuit alleges sex scandal at Duke-run camp for chronically ill children
Show More
Restaurant donates 1/2 of proceeds to Officer Ainsworth
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors here are skeptical
How kids can fly for free on Frontier Airlines
Woman says Burger King employee who raped her was inmate on work release
UVA holds off NC State with the help of Durham native
More News