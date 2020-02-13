Scattered Showers Around

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A disturbance heading eastward through the South has been bringing showers and thunderstorms as expected, and we have remained on the northern fringes of that area. This feature will head eastward and away this morning, but we still have a cold front off to the northwest of us that will come through the area today.The front is currently over central Virginia, stretching westward into the Tennessee Valley. A weak surface low has been trying to spin up over Virginia; this will head away to the northeast this morning as well. In the wake of that, the front will begin to push southward, and we expect it to move through the Triangle during the early to middle part of the afternoon. Until that front crosses the area, we will continue to have a shower or thunderstorm chance. There will still be plenty of moisture for this front to work with so we could have some downpours in the area, and there is a chance for isolated strong wind gusts.The front will slip far enough to the south and east of us tonight into tomorrow for a nice change in humidity levels. With a surface high pressure area building into the region, we'll also dry out enough for plenty of sunshine, and it looks like a beautiful day to finish the workweek!This pattern holds into Saturday, though the humidity begins to creep back up. This may be enough to trigger a shower or thunderstorm in the mountains, though any storms should remain away from the Triangle itself. The only concern is for the possibility that a storm survives the eastward trek into the western part of the Triangle, but that is a small concern at the moment.By Sunday, we will have a cold front trying to sink southward through Virginia, and though the high holding on over the Southeast will slow the progress of this front southward, the models have been trending faster with this system. They now show that it may get close enough to us by the end of the day for a shower or thunderstorm to fire up.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather