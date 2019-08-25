Weather Forecast for the Triangle, Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary

With high pressure to the north and low pressure to our south, a low-level northeasterly flow will continue to bring a taste of fall-like weather to the Triangle today. This setup will also produce a good deal of clouds across the region along with patchy drizzle, even a couple of showers around the Outer Banks. Some drier air will try to filter in from the north later in the day, so there could be some breaks of sun this afternoon. Temperatures will run a good 10 degrees below average for late August.Regardless of whether or not the area of low pressure offshore becomes tropical it will be moving away out to sea. However, the northeast gradient between this developing low and the strong high to the north will create rough surf, strong rip currents and minor coastal flooding and beach erosion along the North Carolina coast through Monday. Along the Outer Banks there can also be wind gusts of 30-40 mph later today into Monday.There can still be a couple of showers around the Outer Banks Monday, but much of the region will be wedged in dry air thanks to high pressure nosing in from the north. A storm system will be moving through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys with showers and storms reaching about the spine of the Appalachians later in the afternoon.Temperatures will still be running below average across the Triangle with more clouds than sun.No significant changes Tuesday as we will still be wedged between the low offshore and the unsettled weather and frontal boundary to just west of the Appalachians.A more significant upper-level trough will build into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley toward the middle of the week which will help to push this front into our area Wednesday. In advance of the front it will turn warmer and more humid with an increased chance for shower and thunderstorm activity heading into the afternoon and evening. This front will be slow to move through the area and may still be in the vicinity Thursday to warrant at least the mention of a shower or thunderstorm, especially to the south and east.High pressure should promote dry and seasonably warm weather to end the week, although moisture may be lurking just to our south and east.Have a great day!Steve Stewartimg SRC="https://dig.abclocal.go.com/wtvd/WSI_Weather_maps/7dayMAX.jpg" ALIGN=""