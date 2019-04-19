weather

Severe storms moving across NC on Friday, tornadoes possible

By
Warnings and Watches
Durham; Granville; Orange; Person counties are under tornado warning until 5:45 p.m.

Orange County remains under tornado warning until 5:15 p.m.

An Eyewitness video shows what may have been a tornado sighting in Orange County:
Possible tornado caught on camera in Hillsborough near NC Hwy 54



ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as much of Central North Carolina, including Durham and Orange counties, is under a tornado warning as severe storms move across the state.

Several other counties also remain under tornado warning

LIST: Business closings

Severe weather is expected throughout the day. The risk for severe weather has been upgraded from enhanced (category 3) to moderate (category 4).

This is the first time in three years we've seen that risk level.





RELATED: What are straight-line winds and how do they form

There will be showers and thunderstorms in some places ahead of the main storm, and any thunderstorm can be heavy and gusty. We then will be tracking a solid line of showers and thunderstorms that will cross the Triangle later in the afternoon and early evening.

Flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado are all possible.



PREPARE FOR SEVERE WEATHER
Weather-related car wrecks are far more deadly than many types of severe weather
How to prepare for a tornado
How to prepare your home for high winds
What to do after a tornado

Weather heading into the weekend

There can be a leftover shower in spots overnight and into Saturday as the upper energy with this system lags behind and slowly moves east.

Easter Sunday will see more sunshine as an upper low moves out. It will be noticeably cooler for the afternoon hours with highs in the lower 60s.

High pressure will build in Monday producing plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will recover as highs will reach the mid-70s.
A front will approach the area later Tuesday and Wednesday with some clouds. A couple of showers will be possible by Wednesday.




VIEW: Power outage map
Biggest Threat is Damaging Wind
Central NC, get ready for severe weather on Friday
NWS confirms tornado in Halifax County
