An upper-air disturbance over the Tennessee Valley is heading our way and it will cause a shower or thunderstorm across the region mainly after midnight tonight into the early morning hours. Lows will be in the 70s.Over the weekend, a series of disturbances will move overhead and set off scattered to numerous showers and storms both tomorrow and Sunday, mainly in the afternoon. But there will be many hours of dry time as well, so not all outdoor plans will be rained out.Some of the rain will be locally heavy and there can even be a gusty thunderstorm as is usually the case around here in the summer. Temperatures will be held to the 80s the next couple of afternoons, thanks to clouds and showers around. Next week, drier air will filter into the region, especially by later Tuesday through Thursday. That should bring us some rain free days towards the middle of next week.Have a great weekend!Chris