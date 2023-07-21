From Barbie parties to craft markets, if you're looking for something to do in the Triangle this weekend, here are a few of the weekend events.

From Barbie events to craft markets and live music, here's a few Triangle weekend events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- From Barbie parties to craft markets, if you're looking for something to do in the Triangle this weekend, here are a few of the weekend events.

CARY

We're living in a Barbie world with the weekend movie premiere. Fenton Square in Cary will transform into Barbie's dream house Saturday.

A Barbie Pink Party and Fashion Show will run from 2 pm to 4 pm.

DURHAM

The Barbie fun is also on in Durham Saturday at Freeman's Creative LLC. from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm. It's a free Barbie party for all ages with a photo booth, friendship bracelet, button-making stations, sweet treats from Wonderpuff, and more.

The Durham Craft Market will take over Durham Central Park from 8 am to 12 pm. You'll find local artisans selling handcrafted goods.

Sunday, it's Durham Field Day-a fundraiser for Durham Central Park.

From noon to 4 pm Bull City Inflatables will provide bounce houses and games along with music. It's free to attend, and donations to Durham Central Park are welcome.

RALEIGH

In Raleigh, the Raleigh Retro Gamers Summer Hey Day Market will be at Heyday Brewery from noon to 4 pm Saturday.

You'll find more than 25 gaming vendors, music, food, craft beer, and more. The event is free to attend.

On Sunday, the summer concert series continues in Raleigh. Grab a chair or blanket and take in live music at Fred Fletcher Park.

Capital Transit will play from 6 pm to 8 pm. to wind down the weekend on a high note.

WAKE FOREST

Saturday night, in Wake Forest, it's a free family movie night. Zootopia will play at Joyner Park. The movie starts at 8:30 pm with preshow fun at 7:15 pm.

The event will also host food vendors selling snacks.