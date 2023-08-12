Summer continues in the triangle and so do the outdoor weekend events, including movies under the stars.

Weekend Happenings, Live music celebrating 50 years of hip-hop and more

Friday, Raleigh Brewing is hosting its first-ever outdoor movie night.

"Ferris Bueller's Day Off" will begin at dusk, admission is free.

Also, Friday Night On White takes over Wake Forest. The free block party runs from six to nine with Stone Age Romeos providing live music on White Street.

Sunflower season may be over, but Foodie Friday continues at Dix Park, you'll find live music and food trucks from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Saturday, you can celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop in Raleigh. The City of Raleigh Museum is holding lectures and talks.

Fayetteville Street will also be closed for a car show, dancers, music, hip-hop karaoke, and more.

The celebration runs from 10 am to 10 pm with the Hip Hop Sneaker Ball in the evening.

Before the kids go back to school, the City of Raleigh is hosting its back-to-school pool party for middle and high school students.

Admission is free, there will be food and a DJ. The pool party is at The Biltmore Pool from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In Durham, Parkrun Durham takes over Southern Boundaries Park. It's a free weekly 5k community event that begins at 8 a.m. where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer, or spectate.

Down in Fayetteville, Fayetteville Con will run from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel. It's a collector's mecca convention for fans of comic books, magazines, toys, gaming, and more with fandom-related celebrities in attendance for meet and greets.

SUNDAY

Sunday, in Cary it's Popsicles, Playtime, and Pups.

The end-of-summer celebration is dog friendly at Jack Smith Park in Cary. There's a playground, crafts, games, and bubbles.

Sunday also means jazz brunch at Alley Twenty-Six over in Durham.

Grammy-nominated jazz trumpeter Al Strong will bring a rotating lineup of musicians performing during Sunday brunch at Durham's Alley Twenty-Six from noon to two.