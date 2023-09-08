Summer fun continues in the Triangle with plenty of weekend events.

Weekend Events: The Carolina Circus Festival, live music, and more in the Triangle

FRIDAY

WAKE FOREST

Friday Night on White in Wake Forest runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The free live concert series continues with the band Crush rocking classic and today's hits.

GARNER

The town of Garner's Annual Festival Latino runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Garner Recreation Center.

The free event features a kid's area, live music, dancers, art vendors, and food trucks.

ZEBULON

Live music Friday at Zebulon's Rock the Block concert. Rhythm Express Band will take over the downtown concert series along with food trucks and beer vendors.

The music and fun will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on West Horton Street

SATURDAY

DURHAM

The Durham Craft Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon at Durham Central Park.

The outdoor market is free to attend.

CARY

The Carolina Circus Festival is in Cary on Saturday. The free event will have performances, workshops, shows, vendors, and food.

It will run from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at WakeMed Soccer Park.

ANGIER

Also Saturday, the 49th annual Crepe Myrtle Celebration gets underway in Angier. You'll find vendors, food trucks, craft beer, inflatables, and games for the kids.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Downtown Angier.

SUNDAY

CARY

It's Rock Your World, Fenton. The event features fun for the family with live music, food, drinks, and more.

It is free to attend and serves as a fundraiser for the U.S. Veterans Corps and the Hope for Haiti Foundation. Rock Your World runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fenton in Cary.

WAKE FOREST

Concerts in the park in Wake Forest continue. The Soul Psychedelique Orchestra will perform at 5:30 p.m. at E Carroll Joyner Park.

Food and dessert trucks will be on site. It's free to attend.

RALEIGH

The Moore Square Market in Raleigh is back, Dozens of vendors will fill Raleigh's Moore Square along with local music and more.

The Moore Square Market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.