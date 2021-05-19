Food & Drink

Wegmans Wake Forest location celebrates grand opening

EMBED <>More Videos

Wegmans Wake Forest location celebrates grand opening

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County's newest grocery store opens Wednesday in Wake Forest.

The latest Wegmans to open in central North Carolina is located at 11051 Ligon Mill Road. It features about 100,000 square feet of space and employs about 400 people.

It has a Market Café, with indoor seating and prepared foods like coffee, sushi, pizza and subs. It also has online ordering and curbside pickup.

For its grand opening it won't open its doors until 9 a.m. However, normal store hours will be from 6 a.m. until midnight.

The Wake Forest store is the fourth to open in the Triangle. The chain's Chapel Hill location opened earlier this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwake forestwegmansgrocery store
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News