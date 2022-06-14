Food & Drink

Wegman's eliminating use of plastic bags at all NC stores

EMBED <>More Videos

Wegman’s eliminating use of plastic bags at all NC stores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you shop at Wegman's, a big change is coming your way.

The grocery chain announced it is eliminating single-use plastic bags at all its North Carolina stores.


The change goes into effect on July 1.

Paper grocery bags will continue to be available for 5 cents a bag.


Wegmans' goal is to shift customers to reusable bags.

The money collected from the paper bag charge will be donated to each store's local food bank.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighwegmansgrocery store
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Triangle cooling centers open during excessive heat warning
Saltbox Seafood chef wins James Beard Award
Neighbors sound off in high-spirited meeting over Hayti development
Raleigh man in Washington documenting Jan. 6 riot speaks to ABC11
Durham DA won't seek charges in 3 officer-involved shootings
Raleigh passes budget with increase in pay for first responders
Are public safety departments prepared for summer spike in 911 calls?
Show More
Triple-digit heat has doctors urging precaution
Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp with 150 children
NC state health plan must cover transgender treatments: Judge
Raleigh company wants to release 100 cockroaches into your home
Wake County woman wins bronze medal in Special Olympics
More TOP STORIES News