Wegman’s eliminating use of plastic bags at all NC stores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you shop at Wegman's, a big change is coming your way.The grocery chain announced it is eliminating single-use plastic bags at all its North Carolina stores.The change goes into effect on July 1.Paper grocery bags will continue to be available for 5 cents a bag.Wegmans' goal is to shift customers to reusable bags.The money collected from the paper bag charge will be donated to each store's local food bank.