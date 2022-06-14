Wegman’s eliminating use of plastic bags at all NC stores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you shop at Wegman's, a big change is coming your way.
The grocery chain announced it is eliminating single-use plastic bags at all its North Carolina stores.
The change goes into effect on July 1.
Paper grocery bags will continue to be available for 5 cents a bag.
Wegmans' goal is to shift customers to reusable bags.
The money collected from the paper bag charge will be donated to each store's local food bank.
