Wegmans shuts down grocery self-pay app

A way to make grocery shopping easier ended up making shoplifting easier, too.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WTVD) --

That's what's Wegmans found out.

The store rolled out a mobile app called Scan in 2019 that let customers scan, bag, and pay for groceries while they shopped and then skip the checkout line.

The problem is, it led to rampant shoplifting.

So Wegmans announced plans this week to shut down the app.

The popular grocer didn't reveal how much money it lost.