West Point accident: Cadet killed was a New Jersey football star from a family of West Point graduates

The Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV), which was loaded with cadets, overturned where Route 293 connects with the Camp Natural Bridge training site around 6:45 a.m., killing Morgan and injuring 21 others.
Morgan, age 22, was part of a family well known in his West Orange community. West Point was all in the family for C.J., with several generations attending the military academy.
"He was my first child. He was my hero. He helped make me into a better father," said his dad, Christopher Morgan Sr.
He was to graduate in 2020.
He was the oldest of 4 siblings - 2 brothers and 2 sisters. His younger brother, Colin Morgan, received his Certificate of Appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He starts this fall. His dad said Colin wanted to follow in his brother's footsteps.
Morgan was a star football player at West Orange High School and wrestled at West Point. He was studying law and legal studies.
Kevin Ward, Morgan's wrestling coach, described him as "talented, hardworking, and determined."
"Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him. He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed," he said.
A few high-level officials also shared their condolences, including President Donald Trump.
So sorry to hear about the terrible accident involving our GREAT West Point Cadets. We mourn the loss of life and pray for the injured. God Bless them ALL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2019
New Jersey Governor Murphy also expressed his condolences.
"Cadet Morgan represented the highest and best values of New Jersey. By all accounts, he was a standout in every regard - academically, athletically, and in the leadership he showed among his peers within the West Orange and West Point communities," he wrote in a statement.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said, in part, "we pray for a speedy recovery for those involved and we share in the sorrow experienced by their loved ones during this extremely difficult time."
The Corps of Cadets will hold a vigil to honor Morgan Friday night. A memorial ceremony for the West Point community and private funeral service will be held at the academy next week.
Classes ended at West Point last month, but the academy runs summer military training exercises in the heavily wooded hills outside the main gates.
The rollover occurred on a fire break road as the vehicle was leaving Camp Natural Bridge, where about 2,400 trainees live during the summer.
They were en route to Land Navigation Training, part of regular training for West Point cadets. The terrain where the crash occurred was described by military officials as rugged and hilly, which is common in that region.
The investigation of the cause of the single-vehicle accident was continuing.
West Point is on the Hudson River about 50 miles north of New York City.