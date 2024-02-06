Burger chain Whataburger may make its North Carolina debut in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Texas burger chain Whataburger could be opening its first location in North Carolina.

Whataburger recently submitted plans with the City of Fayetteville for a 3,305-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru on Ramsey Street, according to the Triangle Business Journal.

It would be part of a $4 million shopping center planned by Florida-based developer Impeccable Development, which aims to open in 2026, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

The company is a separate entity from the chain of What-A-Burger restaurants.

Launched in 1950, Whataburger has over 900 locations across 14 states, with more than 700 in Texas.