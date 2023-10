Rachel Royal solved the final puzzle of the night and the bonus round to take home a big payday.

Durham woman hits it big on Wheel of Fortune

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman from Durham is bringing some more pride to the Bull City on last night's episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Rachel Royal solved the final puzzle of the night to go on to the bonus round where she got the correct phrase.

In total, she's taking home $80,000!

Remember you can watch Wheel of Fortune weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on ABC11.