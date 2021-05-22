COVID-19 vaccine

Wheels Fun Park in Durham holds walk-in vaccine clinic to reach youth

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wheels Fun Park holds walk-in vaccine clinic to reach Durham youth

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kalani Raynor felt it was her turn to step right up Saturday and get her COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'm nervous, but I know it's going to benefit me and other people," said the 14-year-old high school freshman from Burlington.


She got over her fears at Wheels Family Fun Park where Duke Health held a walk-in family-friendly clinic.

The goal was to reach a younger population now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

There was music, raffles and a chance to meet Durham Parks and Recreation mascot 'Parkson Rex.'

"So far everyone is really happy to be here," said Natalie Krohl, team leader of the clinic. "We have a real positive vibe at this clinic. We're here Monday through Fridays on most days."

Wheels was sold at the end of last year. It was known as the go-to place for a skate, take out a go-kart or even play some mini-golf.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamvaccineschildren's healthcovid 19 vaccinedurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
More TOP STORIES News