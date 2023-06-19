Inmate escapes Orange County minimum security prison

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Orange County inmate escaped prison Monday morning.

Orange Correctional Center officials noticed William Cooper, 46, was missing during the morning count at around 6.

Cooper was behind bars serving a three-year sentence for a larceny conviction in Alamance County. He was scheduled for release in December 2024.

Cooper stands about 6 foot tall. He is heavily tattooed with symbols on his hands, arms, legs, shoulder, stomach, back, chest and neck. On the front of his neck, he has a tattoo that reads "wicked."

Anyone who sees or has information about Cooper's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Orange Correctional Center is a minimum security prison for males located on Clarence Walters Road in Hillsborough. It has a capacity of 200 inmates.