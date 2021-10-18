woman killed

Boyfriend accused of killing pregnant 911 dispatcher in Fayetteville turned himself in Sunday

EMBED <>More Videos

Pregnant 911 dispatcher was killed by boyfriend: Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of killing his girlfriend and their unborn child turned himself in to police Sunday.

Willie Earl Moore, 27, is charged with murder, murder of an unborn child, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Fayetteville Police Department said he was living with his girlfriend Tanajwa McMurray, 31, a Cumberland County 911 dispatcher.

According to investigators, Moore shot and killed McMurray on Oct. 11 at a home on Pittsfield Drive. He then took off in her 2019 Toyota Prius, which was eventually found in South Carolina.

Police said Moore turned himself in on Oct. 17 without incident. He's been booked in the Cumberland County Detention Center and denied bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillencwoman shotwoman killedfayetteville news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Wilson man charged with murder in woman's stabbing death
Pregnant 911 dispatcher was killed by boyfriend: Fayetteville police
Woman killed in shooting in Fayetteville was 911 dispatcher
Lynn Keel: Man accused of killing wife in Nash County takes plea deal
TOP STORIES
2 killed in fiery 3-car crash in Fayetteville ID'd
Colin Powell dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications
Man arrested for allegedly stealing SUV with child inside in Raleigh
Search happening near Rowland, NC for missing Robeson Co. woman
Man behind controversial Trump Russia dossier speaks out
Police officer killed in crash on I-540 near Knightdale
Show More
Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' has died
LATEST: J&J vaccine 'very likely' should've been 2 doses, Fauci says
Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death
Mom delivers 14 lb. baby after suffering 19 miscarriages
US, Haiti seek release of 17 abducted by gang, including 5 children
More TOP STORIES News