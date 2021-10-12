woman killed

Woman dies following shooting in Fayetteville home; police investigating

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman found shot dead in Fayetteville home; police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.

It happened before 10 p.m. in a home in the 6400 block of Pittsfield Drive.

Officers found a woman who had been shot inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation reveals this was not a random incident.

The Fayetteville Police Department's homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillencwoman shotwoman killedfayetteville news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Lynn Keel: Man accused of killing wife in Nash County takes plea deal
Woman accused of killing Clayton grandmother caught in GA; child safe
Clayton neighbors mourn victim, relieved granddaughter in custody
AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old taken by woman accused in homicide
TOP STORIES
Orange Co. school board takes action after Proud Boys rally at campus
'We are not filth:' LGBTQ leaders rally at Lt. Gov. Robinson's office
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigns
Wake County issues health guidance for NC State Fair vendors
UNC students, faculty say psychological center needs improvements
Victim in Johnson's Drive-In crash ID'd as New Life Church pastor
Show More
Wake County leaders discuss potential nondiscrimination ordinance
Car breakdown strands UNC patient with extremely rare condition
Morrisville Police Chief Patrice Andrews named new Durham chief
Durham mayoral candidate who placed 2nd in primary ends campaign
Body found near overlook on Blue Ridge Parkway
More TOP STORIES News