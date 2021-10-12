Woman dies following shooting in Fayetteville home; police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.It happened before 10 p.m. in a home in the 6400 block of Pittsfield Drive.Officers found a woman who had been shot inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The investigation reveals this was not a random incident.The Fayetteville Police Department's homicide unit is investigating.Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.